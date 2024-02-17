Another tidal surge displaces hundreds at Keta

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: GNA

Hundreds of residents at Abutiakope, Aborigines beach, and its surrounding communities at Keta in the Volta region have been displaced by another emerging tidal surge.



Many buildings and other personal belongings such as Televisions, refrigerators, and cooking utensils among others worth thousands of Ghana cedis were damaged.



Promise Kofi Baccah, the Assembly member of Abutiakope Electoral Area, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the incident happened during the early hours of Thursday, February 15.



“Many people have been displaced, properties destroyed, and victims are now stranded,” he stated.



He said the tidal wave had destroyed summer hats, coconut trees, and other recreational areas at the shores.



Baccah stated that hundreds of residents who were rendered homeless were seeking refuge with their relatives as rescue efforts were yet to come their way from the authorities.



“We no longer need any relief items, what my people want now is the construction of a sea defense wall to protect them from the tidal waves to save lives.”



He stated that several stranded victims lost their sources of livelihood, such as farms, boats, canoes, and nets to the tidal wave.



He appealed to individuals, philanthropists, individuals, corporate entities, and the government to as a matter of urgency address the situation to avoid any unforeseen disaster.



Some affected victims, the GNA observed, were living with friends and relatives whilst others were relocating to other communities.



Authorities within the area are yet to brief the GNA.