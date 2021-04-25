Another daylight robbery as MoMo vendor loses GH¢2000 at Klagon

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Four suspected armed robbers made away with GH¢2,000 cash after attacking a mobile money agent at Klagon-Lashibi.



The armed men blocked the street of the NDC bus stop with two motorbikes before carrying out the attack at about 2:30 pm on Saturday



Eyewitnesses tell Starrfm.com.gh that two of the riders got off the motorcycles and approached the kiosk. One got closer, pointed a gun at the agent, and demanded she surrendered all the money on her.



This is the second time the business has been attacked by robbers, and residents in the area are living in fear.



Starrfm.com.gh as at the time of filing this report had not confirmed if a formal complaint has been made at the Klagon police station



The attack comes barely four days after armed robbers stormed a mobile money outlet in the open streets of Bantama in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, making away with an estimated two hundred thousand cedis (GH¢200,000).



Robbing and killing of mobile money agents across the county has become rampant with these agents forced to close business earlier than usual.