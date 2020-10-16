General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Another Prof. Benneh ‘killer’ grabbed

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law,

A 25-year-old suspect known as Ebenezer Kwayisi has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement it in the gruesome murder of Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana



His arrest comes after his name was mentioned by the key suspect James Nana Womba as an accomplice in the crime.



Ebenezer Kwayisi was arrested from his hideout at Kwamoso, near Koforidua in the Eastern Region, on Wednesday morning by a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).





According to a Daily Guide report, Director General of CID of the Ghana Police Service, COP Ken Yeboah, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said: “He is currently in the police custody assisting with our investigations.”



Prof. Benneh was found dead in his house on September 12, 2020, and preliminary police report indicated that was killed about two or more days before the body was discovered.



The police found the victim lying in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied together on a corridor leading to his bedroom.



Police reports show that the deceased had marks of assault on his body with a rag stuck in his mouth.



The CID boss later arrested four persons to assist in investigations and after a series of interrogations, the police ‘narrowed’ their investigation on suspect James Nana Womba, the 29-year-old cleaner of the late professor.



James Nana Womba Womba, a cleaner in Prof. Benneh’s Adjiringanor mansion had “confessed” to the police that he, together with others, killed Prof. Benneh over GH¢450 and two mobile phones.



However, suspects— Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner; and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, a gardener (all workers in the mansion)—who were arrested together with Womba were later discharged by a court after the prosecution had pushed that their investigations did not appear to link the three to the gruesome murder.

