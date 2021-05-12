Annoh-Dompreh donates medical equipment worth $20,000 to Nsawam Hospital

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

In fulfilment of a promise to support the hospital deliver quality health service, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the member of parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, donated ten pulse oximeters to the Nsawam Government Hospital.



The ten gadgets estimated to cost $20,000 were handed over to the management of the hospital to help monitor patients’ temperature, blood pressure, heartbeat among other things.



Speaking during the presentation, the Majority Chief Whip said it was in fulfilment of a promise he made during the peak Covid-19 period.



Annoh-Dompreh disclosed that he learnt of the challenges facing the hospital in its bid to save lives and decided to purchase the machines to help in this regard.



He reiterated his commitment and the commitment of the ruling New Patriotic Party to providing quality healthcare.



He reserved special praise for the staff of the hospital for their sacrifices in saving lives.



“During the Covid-19 period I came here to visit them and I saw how they are suffering. So this is to help them and this is first of its kind in the Eastern region,” he said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, Dr Kwabena Awuku, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.



He remarked that the new equipment will go a long way to help the hospital save lives and remove some of the challenges they encountered during the coronavirus period.



