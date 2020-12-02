Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Angry teachers vow to vote against NPP over unpaid salary arrears

According to the aggrieved teachers, they form part of over 63,000 teachers owed legacy arrears

Some angry teachers from across the Volta Region are agitating to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over unpaid legacy arrears.



According to the teachers in a press conference held in Ho on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, over 63,000 teachers have not received their monies, “ the fact remains we still have over sixty-three thousand teachers across the country owed the legacy arrears” .



Speaking on the behalf of the affected teachers, Mathias Tulasi noted that “ this government is just playing games with teachers because they claimed they did not introduce the 3 months pay policy. Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions, teachers must therefore be accorded the dignity and respect by politicians of this of this country, this is non-negotiable"



Mr. Tulasi however called on the affected teachers to work for the victory of John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming election because they voted for the NPP in 2016 based on their promise to pay the arrears but only came and failed to pay.



“At this juncture, we have nothing to do but to call on all the over sixty-three thousand teachers owed salary arrears to work assiduously for John Dramani Mahama to come back to power and pay all our salary arrears because the Nana Addo led government is not ready to pay us our salary arrears, this is the very reason why they kept on peddling untruth to the entire nation claiming teachers have been paid when in all honesty that has not been done.”



Secretary of the aggrieved teachers, Daniel Agbezuge added that, “ many of our colleagues voted for this government because they made that promise to them, if I’m a teacher and I voted for you because you told me you will pay me and you haven’t pay me up to now, I don’t see why I should be in the right sense to vote for you again”



The teachers noted that, their call is not a partisan action “ this point that we’re making is non-negotiable, it is not partisan it is something that we’ve worked for, legitimately is ours”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.