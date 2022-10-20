Angry NDC youth lock up party office in Yeji

Regional News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



Some irate youth of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Pru East Constituency of the Bono East Region have locked up the party office in Yeji.



The youth angered by the disqualification of two constituency executive aspirants in their numbers stormed the party office on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and braced the doors.



They accuse the party of unfairly disqualifying individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the party in the 2020 general election.

They want the party hierarchy to rescind its decision to disqualify Emmanuel Kwaku Boam and Benjamin Dagardu, both constituency executive hopefuls from the upcoming constituency elections.



According to Anthony Gorre, a branch executive of the party, the move is to register their displeasure following the disqualification of Emmanuel Kwaku Boam who contributed an amount of GHC200,000 and 4,000 t-shirts to support the party’s campaign in the 2020 election.



He warned that the party risks losing the parliamentary seat for the first time unless the party reverses its decision.



“We have locked the party office because we are aggrieved by the disqualification of Emmanuel Kwaku Boam who has been disqualified from contesting in the constituency elections. We find that strange because in the 2022 election we all saw his contribution to the party so until the right thing is done, the party risks losing this seat”.



Another aggrieved youth, Abubakar Fuseini, accused the party of adopting divide-and-rule tactics to divide their front just to satisfy the parochial interest of some few individuals.



“You can see from this action that the party has taken an unpopular decision in the interest of some few people and not in the interest of the party”.



Meanwhile, independent checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the party office has since been reopened following the intervention of the Yeji Police Commander, DSP Eric Awiadem, and the constituency election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



