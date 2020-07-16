Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Angry Metro Mass workers chase out Deputy Managing Director

File photo of angry staff at the Metro Mass premises

There is heavy security presence at the Kumasi Metro Mass Depot at Abrepo Junction after angry staff of Metro Mass Transit chased out the Deputy Managing Director of the Company in charge of Operations and Technical, Nana Osei Bamfo Thursday morning.



Nana Osei Bamfo was hooted and chased out from the premises after unsuccessful discussions with the workers.



Workers of Metro Mass Transit in the Ashanti Region declared sit down strike over 3 months unpaid salaries.



Junior Staff Chairman, Osei John, has been interdicted by the company following the strike action by the staff of the company.



Senior Staff Chairman, Mr Opoku Amankwaa, in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, charged the company to withdraw the interdiction.



According to him, the move has angered the workers.



“It is so pathetic to work for 3 months without salary. Our Union executives will send a petition to Asantehene to come to our aid,” Mr Opoku Amankwaa explained.



Meanwhile, the leadership of Metro Mass Transit will have a meeting with the Ashanti Regional Minister this morning to address their grievances.

