AngloGold Ashanti cuts sod for the construction of a military operating base in Obuasi

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces to construct a forward operating base for the Military at Anyankyirem near Obuasi.



When completed, the project which is estimated at US$6 Million (Six million US dollars), will contribute to enhancing security in Obuasi and surrounding areas.



It would be recalled that AngloGold Ashanti recently commissioned an ultramodern District Police Headquarters in Obuasi while it has also provided vehicles and other logistics for the police to aid their operations.



At the groundbreaking ceremony to commence the construction of the military base, the Acting Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Awie Frey said the forward operating base was in line with the Ghana Armed Forces' decision to implement such initiative across the country to protect Ghana's land borders as well as the safety of Ghanaians, infrastructures, and investments in Ghana.



The project which is expected to accommodate 350 military personnel will have dining areas, command and control centers, medical aid facilities, an administration block, a helipad, training sheds, and recreational areas among other amenities.



Fully sponsored by AngloGold Ashanti, Mr. Frey said the company envisages that the setting up of the forward operating base will help to significantly reduce or eliminate illegal mining and its associated criminal activities that have been hampering AngloGold Ashanti's operations over the years.



Significance:



According to the Chief of the Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major-General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, the Forward Operating Base in Obuasi is designed to contain a force element of about half of a battalion.



He said the facilities will include offices, accommodation for all ranks, a multi-purpose hall, and logistics installations such as a medical post, quartermaster yard, garage, and workshop.



He again revealed that the base's capabilities include timely intelligence, secured communication, physical protection, robust deterrence, and rapid reaction to incidents.



"The proximity of the military will ensure situational awareness and effective coordination at all times. This will guarantee that potential threats to the security of AngloGold Ashanti are timeously identified and measures put in place to avert their escalation. But in the unlikely event that they occur, troops would be on hand to rapidly react to curb any excesses and restore order", Major-General Onwona said.



He commended Nana Osei Kwadwo II, Paramount Chief for Bekwai Traditional Area, for providing the land and bestowing his blessings on the project.



Support from government:



The Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah reflected on the government's support towards improving security in Obuasi.



He said the establishment of the forward operating base lends credence to the overwhelming support AngloGold Ashanti enjoys from the government and all its agencies.



He was confident that when completed, the project would boost security, and permanently eradicate illegal mining from Obuasi and its neighboring communities.



Nana Boakye Yiadom II, Bekwai Mawerehene who represented the Bekwaihene lauded AngloGold Ashanti for financing the project which he said will further improve security in the year.



He pledged the support of the traditional authorities to the operations of AngloGold Ashanti and assured that the chiefs are committed to cooperating with them by releasing lands for future projects.