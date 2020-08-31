You are here: HomeNews2020 08 31Article 1047079

General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anger on social media over ‘fraudulent, thievery’ Agyapa deal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The government’s decision to push through the Agyapa Royalty deal amid protest from Civil Society Organizations and some distinguished persons has infuriated some Ghanaians who have taken to social media to air their views.

The hashtag #AgyapaRoyalThieves has taken centre stage on Twitter as unhappy Ghanaians express their feelings over the deal.

“Fraud” “thieves” and “state capturing” are some of the words being hurled at the Akufo-Addo-led government for playing deaf to the plethora of evidence which suggest that the deal is against the collective interest of Ghanaians.

“Agyapa Royalties Deal Is Scam n Fraud, Set Up By Akuffo Addo n His Family Corruption Cartel To Steal Our Money n National Resources Again.Dis Deal Stinks n Ghanaians Don't Want It,So Akuffo Addo Just Cancel It” says one tweep.

Leading a coalition of CSO who are opposed to the deal is IMANI Africa whose vice president has described it as ‘terrible and corrupt”.

“I am in favor of engineering our resources in the country and also our revenue to attain greater returns in the country. But after analyzing the Agyapa deal I can say it is terrible and corrupt”.

Parliament on August 14, approved the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement with the government of Ghana despite a walkout by the Minority.

Two years ago, the House passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018 which establishes the Fund to manage the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies, and receive royalties on behalf of government.

The purpose of the fund is to manage and invest these royalties and revenue from equities for higher returns for the benefit of the country.

Below are some tweets































Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment