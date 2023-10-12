Andy Ameyaw urges Ghanaians to cultivate hard work habits

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: Dieu Ghana Ghana

An Aspiring Parliamentary hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Nkawkaw constituency in the Eastern Region, has encouraged Ghanaians to foster the growth of hard work in unison so that in effect that collective effort will bear positive fruits for the country.



Andy Kwaku Ameyaw who resigned as chairman of the party in the constituency recently to contest for the parliamentary seat noted that as a result of good governance under former President John Agyekum Kufuor through the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme, School Feeding Program, the rejuvenation of the Metro Mass Transport and others, even the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have always expressed their satisfaction, understanding and appreciation.



Mr. Andy Kwaku Ameyaw, an experienced communicator, and public relations asset for the NPP again stated that the government of the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Veep Alhaji Dr Mahamud Bawumia has brought about the advent of the construction of healthcare facilities everywhere in the country termed as 'Agenda 111', an initiative which did not see light even during the successive governance epochs of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Gugisberg.



He also reiterated the relevance of the Free Senior High School Program in the Ghanaian educational sector, the timing establishment of the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) model and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to deepen education in every community.



He praised the current government for the many infrastructural interventions that have flooded the schools and the provision of school buses for all Senior High Schools.



According to the Nkawkaw political 'maestro', Ghana's Medical Drone Service, QR-Code System, Mobile Money Interoperability platform, Robust National Identification Cards and e-governance Services are all real-time foundations the current Government has laid for the transformational agenda within the next decade ahead of us.



Touching on mental health menace in support of the observation of World Mental Health Day, Andy Kwaku Ameyaw, who has demonstrated sterling and scintillating resilience to political corruption, administrative corruption and dishonesty admonished the health ministry to establish standardized psychiatric departments at all regional levels to help curb mental disorders.



Andy Kwaku Ameyaw who has in various offices served his party to the admiration of all, assured the party faithfuls in the constituency of a new era of hard work to move the party in the constituency forward if he is elected as parliamentary candidate and also explained that the party has an ideology led by the good spirits of its late but revered founding fathers; Danquah - Busiah - Dombo and that must always guide the party in electing a flagbearer.



He was optimistic that, the flagbearer to be elected on the 4th of November, 2023 will emerge on the dint of hard work, perseverance and clear vision to uphold the tenets and ideology of the Party that's rooted in civility and respect for diverse opinions. He advised the youth to remain loyal with an unalloyed commitment to the NPP, which holds the key to transforming Ghana.