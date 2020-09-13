General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

Andrew Egyapa Mercer donates to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital

Hon Andrew Egyapa Mercer present the items to the hospital

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi Constituency, Hon Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has donated a set of medical equipment to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.



The set of equipment is to help in the delivery of quality health services in the Constituency and the Western Region as a whole.



Specifically, the items include surgical equipment, BP apparatus, oxygen masks and other general medical equipment.



The donation, according to the MP, is part of his commitment to improve the healthcare services in the Constituency. Hon Mercer intimated that he is hopeful the set of medical equipment would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery at the Regional Hospital and improve the well-being of his constituents.



The MP also touted some projects and intervention policies he has championed to improve the living standards of his constituents. They include, equipping Sekondi Health Centre, construction of CHPS compound at Adiembra, as well as other health related social intervention initiatives such as free medical screening and free registration and renewal of health insurance cards.



Additionally, he has initiated the Egyapa Care which seeks to train artisans in various blue coloured jobs for free.



He reiterated the NPP Government’s commitment to commence the renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital soon. This, he said will provide improved healthcare for the constituents as well as create employment opportunities for the youth in the Constituency.



Dr. Tambile, the Medical Director at the Regional Hospital, received the items on behalf of the Hospital and commended the MP for the donation. He indicated that the donation will go a long way to improve quality health delivery at the Hospital.



He assured the MP that the set of equipment donated will be put to good use for the full benefit of all.



The MP was in attendance with the Sekondi Constituency Chairman, Percy Morgue Ansah, the Sekondi Constituency Executives and some opinion leaders in the Constituency.

