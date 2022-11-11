'Anas and his mafias are more corrupt than the word itself!' - Presidential staffer

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer, has accused investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas of being corrupt stressing that people now know him for who he is.



In a tweet critical of the journalist, Buabeng cited how other journalists engaged in whistleblowing did not cover their faces yet carried out their work.



He specifically mentioned Australian Julian Assange and American Edward Snowden.



According to him, Anas was employing blackmail and destroying people whiles hiding under terms of anti-corruption.



His November 9 tweet read as follows: "Even Julian Assange and @Snowden don’t cover their faces. The citizens are awake! This enterprise of blackmail and destroying people, hiding under the facade of fighting corruption won’t work this time round. Anas and his mafias are more corrupt than the word itself!"



There are two developments around Anas in the past week. He is due to release a documentary film titled 'Galamsey Economy,' ostensibly a follow up from an earlier one that implicated members of a presidential committee on illegal small-scale mining, galamsey.



Reports earlier this week also claimed that the Supreme Court had ordered Anas to testify in court without his face cover in a case involving the State vs. Kwesi Nyantakyi & another.



His lawyers, Cromwell Gray LLP, issued a statement denying that such orders had been given by the apex court.





