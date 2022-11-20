Anas Exposé: Bawumia is truly a good man – Ghana Integrity Initiative’s Mary Addah affirms

Politics of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Anti-corruption campaigner and Programmes Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), local chapter of Transparency International, Mary Awelana Addah, has stated that from personal experience, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is truly a good man as said by the recently dismissed Minister, Charles Adu Boahen. Ms Addah affirmed that Dr Bawumia’s conduct in social interactions gives credence to his being a truly good man.



Recounting how she benefited from the Vice President’s kindness and empathy on Newsfile on Joy News Saturday November 19,2022 monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ms Addah noted that through a family member who has some relationship with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he graciously supported her family when they were bereaved.



“…It is a fact that the Vice President is a good man. I have benefited from his goodness. I am not a party person but through a family source, we were bereaved and he supported us. He is a good man. I can attest to that fact. The way he behaved in the social interactions when we had a funeral – and this was through [a member of ] staff. So I can adduce from that that he is a good man. His encounters with us as a family [ when we were bereaved and during the funeral],” she told the host.



She however called for full investigations into the use of the Vice President’s name in influence peddling by others as revealed in exposés by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



In the latest exposé, Charles Adu Boahen is seen using the Vice President’s name to peddle influence and curry favour with supposed Arab investors who were actually investigators from Anas’s Tiger Eye PI. Ms Addah wants thorough investigations into the matter so as to expose the full facts regarding the mention of the President and Vice President’s name by persons peddling influence.