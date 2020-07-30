'Anaesthetic outdooring' of running-mate won't save you - Kwamena Duncan tells Mahama

General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, believes former President and National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is using his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as a cover up for his ineptitude.



To him, the introduction of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang into the highest political stage doesn't overwrite the bad governance of John Dramani Mahama when he was President.



"His (Mahama) mindset is that this woman is a woman and also a woman of integrity, so he can use her as a cover up. When you look at even his poster, you'll see him hiding behind the woman; he's using her a cover,'' he stated.Mahama , 'in selecting Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, President Mahama has once again shown his incompetence", he said.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the Central Regional Minister said Mahama and the NDC have shot themselves in the foot for choosing Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner the party's flagbearer in the 2020 elections.



"Mr Mahama is still living under the impression that Ghanaians have short memories and have forgotten the poor decisions he and his recently selected Running Mate made while in government."



"Now, by this appointment, you have elevated these matters again. What will make someone act in this way if it was not incompetence?" he rhetorically asked.



Touching on the NDC outdooring ceremony of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang a couple of days ago, Hon. Duncan labeled the ceremony as "more or less anaesthetic. A lot of the people there were sleeping."



"If they were competent, they would have put the thing together and couched a very powerful speech. If even it is one policy, enunciate further, go down; that will touch the heart and minds of the Ghanaian people", he stressed.





