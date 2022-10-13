An immigration officer introduced me to Aisha Huang - Effah Dartey

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, has refuted assertions that his defence of Aisha Huang is part of a grand plan by the government and his party to get the alleged 'galamsey' kingpin acquitted.



According to him, a former officer of the Ghana Immigration Service introduced him to Aisha Huang in 2017 to replace her previous lawyer, who was leaving the country,



He added that he is defending Aisha because, as a lawyer, he swore an oath to defend anybody who comes to him for help and also because the alleged 'galamsey' kingpin is paying for the services he is giving her.



"Aisha Huang is a Chinese woman whom I first got in touch with in the year 2017. My friend, who used to be an immigration officer by the name Moses, called me one afternoon to meet him at Kempinski Hotel for some discussions.



"So, I went to Kempinski, and when I got there, Moses was sitting with a Chinese woman. He then told me that the woman he was sitting with (Aisha Huang) was a Chinese woman who had a case in court and needed representation.



"I accepted to represent the woman and charged her. After she had paid me, I became her lawyer," he said in Twi in an interview on Kofi TV, which GhanaWeb monitored.



Effah Dartey, who is a two-time Member of Parliament for Berekum, also maintained that his client was innocent and that the state was just harassing her for a crime she never committed.



He added that the eight witness statements the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has indicated he will be presenting will amount to nothing.



Watch the interview in the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/SEA