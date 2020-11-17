General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Amidu should be checked, he's caused financial loss to the state - Sam George

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George has said a possible probe should be launched into the activities of Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor.



In his words, Martin Amidu who has now resigned as the country’s first Special Prosecutor caused financial loss to the state for refusing to perform the functions for which he was appointed.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he said amongst other things that Mr Amidu, who is widely famed as the citizen vigilante failed to live up to expectations.



Sam George further suggested that if possible, Mr. Amidu must be forced to refund all the salaries he has drawn from the state since he was appointed into office.



He said, “If Martin Amidu thinks he has an opinion about everybody then everybody else can have an opinion about him. I think that he’s failed. I think that Martin Amidu is actually somebody who should be checked and possibly if there’s legal grounds for it asked to refund all the salaries, he’s been drawing over the past months.



Adding; “Because he’s failed, he’s caused financial loss to the state…”



However, in a rather unexpected turn, Martin Amidu who tendered in his resignation letter to the president on November 16, 2020, said he and his deputies have not been paid since their appointment.



He wrote “It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.”



The statement further read; “The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way.”









