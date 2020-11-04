Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Amidu’s description of me as Government Official 1 is stupidity – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr John Dramani Mahama has described as stupidity the decision by Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to indicate that he was the one described as Government Official One in the Airbus bribery scandal.



Mr Mahama said the circumstances in which Mr Amidu made this revelation is an indication of stupidity on his part and should not be countenanced.



Mr Amidu had noted that John Mahama is the one described as ‘Government Official 1’ in the bribery scandal.



He revealed this in his observations in the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal that he submitted to the Office of the President on October 16, 2020.



Mr Martin Amidu said “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”



He added that “prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”



Corruption allegations were levelled against government officials in the acquisition of three military aircraft by the government of Ghana between 2009 and 2015.



Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, is alleged to have paid bribes in Ghana when it sold the three military aircraft.



The aerospace multinational admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian official as its consultant for the pitch to sell the aircraft to the country.



Also, Airbus confessed paying the said consultant through a third party when its Compliance Unit raised red flags about the close relationship between the consultant and the top elected official, who was a key decision maker in the purchase of the military aircraft.



Reacting to this while interacting with students of the University of Ghana on Wednesday November 4, Mr Mahama said “ Amidu goes and presents Agyapa investigations and I thought he was a man enough.



“They say investigate Agyapa, so present a report on Agyapa. If you have investigated Airbus present a report on Airbus.



“In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus".



“If you were man enough present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus. If you think I am indicted on accuse me directly.



“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. what stupidity is this?”

