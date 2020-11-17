General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Amidu returns all sitting allowances since 2018

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has reportedly directed his accountant to return an amount of GH¢12,696 paid to him as sitting allowances from 2018.



The directive according to a report by CitiNews was issued Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



Per details of the report, the amount to be returned was from six meetings which spun from 2018 through to 2020.



These included; August to December Board sitting for which he was paid, GH¢5,560; four board sittings which he was paid GH¢1440 each from July 2019 to February 2020 and an Entity Tender Committee meeting for which he was paid GH¢1376.



CitiNews also reports that Mr Amidu saw his meetings as Special Prosecutor to be part of his official work thus saw no reason to be paid separately for attending them.



Martin Amidu who tendered in his resignation letter to the president on November 16, 2020, said he and his deputies had not been paid since their appointment.



He wrote “It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.”



The statement further read; “The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way.”













