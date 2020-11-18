Amidu has the people’s support – George Ayisi

General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, George Ayisi, says he endorses the call by anti-graft crusader Paul Collins Appiah Ofori that Martin Amidu should look beyond the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and rescind his decision of resigning as Special Prosecutor.



Speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Tuesday, November 17, Mr. Ayisi says judging by the support Mr. Martin Amidu’s nomination and subsequent appointment received from the public, he must not give up.



He told Johnnie Hughes, “The bigger picture is what he should look at. He should look at the trust and confidence and the joy engendered among the populace when he was appointed”.



However, member of the NDC legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, says he doubts Martin Amidu will listen to the calls.



“At this point Johnnie, you know Martin Amidu and the way he is. Once he has taken his decision, I mean it is like going to eat your vomit back, with the greatest respect. He’s not the type that would do. He has demonstrated quite clearly that as far as the corruption mantra and its fight is concerned, President Akufo-Addo is not interested. And, he doesn’t want his work to interfere with contrary to the Act that established it,” Mr Edudzi Tameklo said.



George Ayisi encouraged Martin Amidu to put out the names of those threatening him.



Asked whether Martin Amidu and PC Appiah Ofori should man the office of the Special Prosecutor, he responded: “I don’t have a problem. And if it can be done and that can make Martin Amidu come back to continue his job, why not? Because we want the public to have the trust that the fight against corruption is not being lost.”



Earlier in September, P C Appiah-Ofori told TV3‘s Johnnie Hughes that his attempts to join the board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor is yet to be responded to, by President Akufo-Addo.



He, however, regrets not accepting a similar role in the erstwhile Mahama administration.





