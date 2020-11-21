General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Amidu has created environment for anyone to tamper with his life – NPP Communicator

Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

A member of the NPP’s communications team, Isaac Obeng, has said that Martin Amidu openly stating that his life is under threat might create the breeding ground for some unscrupulous people to tamper with his life.



According to him, Martin Amidu may have unknowingly created enemies in his line of duty and such persons may jump at the opportunity to harm him.



In a panel discussion with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he noted instances that Mr Amidu may have unknowingly made enemies and what that could imply.



“In the instance that he said some things about Mahama and some followers are not happy about it, it could happen that some followers of the NDC party or anyone who can take advantage of the situation that he says his life is in danger and harm him. It could even be that even someone from the CPP can harm him just based on his claims of threat on his life. At this point, the threat on his life can come from anywhere”, he said.



Isaac furthered that it was a step in the right direction that the Government has directed the IGP to provide Mr Martin Amidu 24-hour security protection.



Former Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, has said that he has been receiving threats because he dared to conduct corruption risk assessment into the controversial Agyapa deal. He, however, notes that he doesn’t fear death because he has a clean conscience and worked from his heart and to the best of his knowledge.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police to provide 24-hour police protection for the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.





