Amidu had no business sharing Agyapa report with Akufo-Addo - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has taken a swipe at former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for sharing the Corruption Risk Assessment report on the Agyapa deal with President Akufo-Addo before making it public.



Sam George, while reacting to Martin Amidu’s claim that the President was acting as a judge in his own case said that the Special Prosecutor could have easily avoided the interference from the President.



“The Special Prosecutor is not in any way obligated to be under the direction of any individual or authority,” Sam George quoted Section 4.1 of the Special Prosecutor’s Act. Martin has no business sharing the summary with the President. I don't know if he did it of out courtesy or not."



He added that “If the President was truly interested in the fight against corruption, he would allow the Institutions of State to do their job,” he told Joy News.



Mr. Martin Amidu resigned from office as the Special Prosecutor on Monday, November, 16,2020, citing interference from the President as his reason.

