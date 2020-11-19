General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Amidu could have stopped Akufo-Addo from interfering in his works – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party has argued that Martin Amidu had the backing of the law to resist whatever interference his office was being subjected to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa opines that the law establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor guaranteed Amidu full protection from any form of interference from the President or any member of the government.



He proposed that Amidu, after realizing the actions of interference by President Akufo-Addo, should have written to the public as he normally does.



The Adentan MP motioned that Amidu could have fought for the independence of office instead of walking away.



“If you say the President was interfering, you have the capacity to demonstrate that indeed he was interfering with all these letters you write.



“You could have told the President he was interfering and use your power to do the work you have to do,” he said on Joy News.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa lamented that Nana Akufo-Addo took a bold step in appointing a member of the opposition to lead the fight against corruption only for him to chicken out and betray his trust.



He explained that “the President was desperately serious to have an opponent in the form of Martin to run such an Office” to ensure that Ghana won the fight against corruption.



“The President in all sincerity appointed Martin because, at the time, Martin had the biggest hallow in terms of the anti-corruption fight in this country,” he said.



He concluded that contrary to Amidu’s belief that he was set up by the President to fail, Nana Akufo-Addo really wanted him to succeed.



“Akufo-Addo was sincere about this corruption fight because nobody can control Martin,” he said.





