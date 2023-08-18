Amid unbridled mess, people want to revive obscene Agyapa - Kofi Bentil fires

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Kofi Bentil has described the current state of affairs in the country as an "unbridled mess," pointing out the recent positive reviews pro-government voices are lending to the aborted Agyapa deal.



The deal has gotten a new lease of life following the recent publication of a regional court's judgement that suggested that government was well within its rights to pursue the said transaction.



The narrative around the ruling by among others Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a transaction advisor to the deal via his law firm, is that a legitimate deal was scuttled on flimsy grounds.



Gabby along with president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's lawyer, Kow Essuman, have since called out Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) accusing them of being silent in the face of the ruling.



Bentil had a message for such persons, which he posted on Facebook (August 16, 2023), it read: "in the midst of this unbridled mess, some people want to revive their obscene Agyapa. SMH... even cowards find their strength when pushed too far! we are not cowards, Keep pushing..."







The Agyapa Royalties deal



In 2020, the government of Ghana proposed a deal which was meant to raise money by floating shares in a company called Agyapa Royalties Limited on the London Stock Exchange.



This deal was met with wide criticism from civil society groups and the opposition, who claimed that it was a secretive and corrupt deal that would allow politicians to enrich themselves at the expense of the country.



Later that year, it was confirmed by veteran journalist Kweku Baako that Gabby’s firm had been transaction advisors to the government in the failed deal.



He clarified that a UK-based law firm was the principal advisors on the deal and Africa Legal Associates worked for the firm.



“It is not true that Gabby’s firm got US$2 million from the deal. It is not true that his firm is a beneficiary of US$2 million. It’s not even up to US$105,000. It is the main transaction advisor that paid Gabby. It is about US$103,000. It is not US$2 million”.



One major issue that has emanated from the brouhaha surrounding the deal is the role of Osafo-Maafo’s son and Gabby Otchere-Darko.



