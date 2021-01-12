Politics of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Amewu’s victory should be celebrated, not litigated - Kwaku Azar

Legal Luminary, Professor Kwaku Asare

A legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has suggested that the victory of John Peter Amewu in the Hohoe constituency should be celebrated and not litigated.



He said the victory of Amewu, the former Energy Minister has shown that no party can make claims to a seat as their stronghold.



He is so encouraging political parties, independent candidates and other stakeholders to learn from what he has transpired.



In his view, “Understanding Amewulogy can unlock some otherwise closed doors and expand the political frontiers of political parties and players. It can create exciting topics in a political science module.”



Mr. Amewu beat off stiff competition from the NDC’s Prof. Margaret Kweku to win the seat to the camp of the governing NPP, for the first time since the beginning of the 4th republic.



He polled 26,952 votes as against the NDC’s 21,821 votes, overturning the party’s almost 29,000 vote deficit in the 2016 elections to clinch the historic feat on his attempt at the seat.



Meanwhile, the 2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for Hohoe constituency, Prof. Margaret Kweku and four others are urging the Ho High Court to set aside the election results of now Hohoe MP, John Peter Amewu.



They want the Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections.



The others who have joined the NDC candidate to file this parliamentary election petition are Simon Alan Opoku Mintah, John Kwame Obimpeh, Godfred Koku Kofie, and Felix Quarshie.



These are residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL).



The Electoral Commission (EC) and the former Energy Minister have been named as defendants.



Reacting to this, the lawyer said this is something that should be celebrated.



Read his full piece below.



Until recently it was largely assumed that winning an election in an opponent’s stronghold is an impossible mission.



Then John Peter Amewu won in Hohoe, squarely under CI 128, which revoked CI 95.



Political parties, independent candidates, political strategists and political scientists must study how he did it and learn from it.



Amewulogy must be celebrated and studied not resisted and litigated.



#SALL is entitled to representation in the 8th Parliament and must be decoupled from Hohoe.



Da Yie!