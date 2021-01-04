General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Amewu case: Supreme Court to give ruling on Tuesday Jan. 5

John Peter Amewu, MP-elect for Hohoe

The five-member Supreme Court panel hearing an application challenging a High Court's jurisdiction in granting an injunction against the Member of Parliament Elect for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu's gazetting has fixed Tuesday, December 5, 2020, to deliver its ruling.



The panel of judges presided by Justice Yaw Appau is expected to deliver its verdict at 12noon after the parties involved have argued their case in court.



More to follow......

