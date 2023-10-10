Ambulances with coffins using sirens have no need for urgency - Mortuaries Agency

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

CEO of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency, Dr. Yaw Twerefour, has revealed ambulances with coffins using sirens have no need for urgency and should be blocked if the need be.



He explained this during a sit down with Kafui Dey on Ghana’s most watched morning show, GTV Breakfast.



According to Dr. Twerefour, ambulances carrying dead bodies are totally wrong because the ambulances have their own standards. He said, “We don’t deal with ambulances, we deal with hearse; a special car used to carry a body in a coffin. An ambulance doesn’t carry a dead person but rather carries a living being struggle for survival”.



He added that “if any vehicle with the inscription “ambulance”, that alone is wrong”. “If anyone sees an ambulance with a coffin in it and people are wearing black black with the siren on, don’t give them that right of passage because they are not ambulances and you can block them”.



In Ghana, it is very common to see an ambulance carrying a corpse from the mortuary for burial. There are also instances where taxis or minibuses are used to carry a corpse.