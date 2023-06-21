Ambulance case: Ato Forson opens defense to charges as he calls first witness

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Former Deputy Minister for Finance Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has opened his defence to charges in the case in which he is facing charges together with two others over purchase of ambulances said to be unfit.



Dr. Ato Forson, currently the Minority Leader in Parliament, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and a private businessman, Richard Jakpa, are standing trial for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.



In Court on Tuesday, June 20, Ato Forson who is the first accused person has called his first Witness in the person of Henry Myles Mills, Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation at Stanbic Bank.



They have pleaded not guilty to the five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment of crime, contravention of Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.



Dr. Forson was granted a GHc3 million self-reconnaissance bail, while Anemana was granted a bail of GHc1 million with three surgeries one whom must be a public servant not below the rank of a Director.



Businessman, Richard Jakpa on the other hand was granted a bail of GHc5 million bail with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of a landed property.



The prosecution led by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame and Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa, called five witness, including the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to prove its case.