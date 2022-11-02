Ambassador Nancy Sam awarded for promoting tourism between diasporans in Miami-Florida

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam has been awarded by Miami-Dade County in the United States of America for spearheading an innovative heritage tourism drive and building a bridge between the diaspora, Ghana, and Africa for that matter.



The award, presented to her on Saturday, 22 October 2022, at the 40th MBDA Annual Conference held at the Miami Airport Convention Centre, Florida, is the first of its kind and given in recognition of her efforts at promoting tourism between Ghana and the diaspora.



Ambassador Nancy Sam who is the tourism ambassador for Miami-Dade County is the Vice President of the Economic Community for the West African States (ECOWAS) and Tourism Private Sector Confederation (COPITOUR).



Receiving the award, Amb Nancy Sam expressed gratitude to the management of the county for the honour and promised to bring her over 30 years of expertise to bear to help promote and explore tourism and investment between Miami-Dade County, Ghana and Africa.



"I am honoured to receive this award and am very grateful for the recognition,” said Amb Nancy Sam in her acceptance speech. She promised to continue assisting diasporans coming to Ghana, to learn about their roots.



She also had a one-on-one meeting with the various diasporan leaders in Fort Lauderdale during the FITCE Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo held from October 19 to 20, 2022.



Some of the participants included the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Hon Michael Udine; Vice President of Honduras, His Excellence Salvador A.C.N. Salum; Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, City of Miramar Florida; the Commissioner, City of West Park, Joy Smith; Hon Davis Holness, former Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, as well as Nyamusi K Igambi, Regional Director at US Commercial Service, among others.



Miami-Dade County is a province located in the southeastern part of the American state of Florida. It has a population of about 2,701,767 as of the 2020 census, making it the most populous county in Florida. It is also the seventh-most populous county in the United States of America (USA).



