Saturday, 7 November 2020

Amansie West District honours 36 hardworking farmers

The award was categorized into three parts namely the consolation, commodity and major award

36 farmers have been awarded in various categories at the 36th National Farmers Day celebration held at the Amansie West District in Ashanti Region.



The Akyeamehene of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Kwabena Asare also known as Nana Awuku Sista emerged the overall best farmer 2020.



He was given a motorbike ( aboboyaa), cutlasses, a full piece of GTP Wax, Napsac sprayers, and soap bars.



Speaking at the occasion, The Paramount Chief of Manso Nkwanta Nana B Kusi Appiah urged farmers to put in more effort into coconut production.



The DCE, Hon Nii Lartey Oleenu also highlighted various government flagship programs that are improving Agriculture in the country.



He expressed that the planting for food and jobs as well as the Planting for Export and Rural Development policies as worth celebrating.



He said, thirty-four thousand, seven hundred and forty (34740) acres of cocoa farms have been pruned and waiting to be used for such policies.



The DCE also stressed that a New Cocoa Rehabilitation Program which started on the 29th of October 2020 in communities such as Manso Mosesso, Mpatoam, Manso Nkwanta.



According to him, government will help revive old cocoa farms and also provide free maintenance and an amount of 1000 cedis per acre.



Meanwhile, hardworking farmers in various districts across all the regions of the country were rewarded for their efforts at the 36th National Farmers Day celebrations.



This year’s celebration was limited to the national event and at the district level.





