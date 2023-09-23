Am I part of cabinet? - Kennedy Agyapong runs away from Akufo-Addo government

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong who is a Presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also a Member of Parliament for Assin North, has disassociated himself from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



According to him, he is not part of the cabinet where most of the decisions on how the country is being run are taken.



“Am I part of the government? Any time they go for cabinet meetings do I join them?” he asked.



The MP who seeks to lead the NPP come 2024 explained that even though he is a member of parliament and serves as a member on some committees, the executive arm of government controls most of the decisions and not parliament.



“As a committee member, who takes whatever you say. Even in parliament, the executives control parliament, they don’t have the bite. If you push me, I will speak the truth. Parliament don’t have any bite.



Regarding his stance on government policies, Kennedy Agyapong pointed out that he does not unconditionally support every proposal put forward by the government.



He clarified that his support is extended to policies and initiatives that he believes are beneficial for the country.



“Who told you that I supported everything that the government brings to parliament? A lot of things, I am against it but when the majority makes a decision, your voice will not change anything.



“I support those I think are good for the country which they mostly use for propaganda. There those I speak against once I feel they are not best for the country,” he added.



