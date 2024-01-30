Alois Mohl debunks NDC membership allegations by party chairman

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

Alois Mohl, the disqualified contestant in the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary primaries in the Nandom Constituency has refuted allegations of having any association with the major opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



A viral video circulating has captured the Nandom Constituency Chairman of the party during the acclamation of MP for the area, Ambrose Dery, tagging Alois Mohl as well as the Constituency Youth Organizer of the area as NDC sympathizers.



He indicated that the two are rather members of the NDC fraternity and not the NPP.



He was quick to add that the party was ready to receive them into their fold should the duo admit and repent their action.



These allegations come after the constituency and Upper West Regional executives of the party were accused of resorting to mafia tactics and a grand scheme carefully executed to disqualify Alois Mohl from contesting Ambrose Dery in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the constituency allowing the interior minister to go unopposed.



But reacting to the allegations by the party, Alois Mohl described the claims as "distasteful and an attempt to further cause disaffection within the NPP in the Nandom Constituency."



Seeking to set the records straight, he said his father was the first to bring the party to Nandom from whom he studied the ideals of the party and became an active member of it long before the likes of Ambrose Dery.



According to him, in 2006, he (Alois Mohl) was the one who convinced the Constituency chairman, Simon Kuubayadar to leave the NDC and join the NPP.





Read the full release below:



The attention of Team Alois has been drawn to a video on the Facebook page of Nandom FM in which Mr. Simon Kuubeyandaar, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman in the Nandom Constituency labeled Mr. Alois Mohl, and Mr. Patrick Nakpenaah (constituency youth organizer), as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in front of hundreds of Polling Stations, Constituency and Regional Executives, Parliamentary Candidates, and other party faithful from other parts of the region, the chairman stated categorically that Mr. Alois Mohl and Mr. Patrick Nakpenaah, were never members of the NPP and that they have been doing the bidding of the opposition NDC even though there is no iota of truth in what the chairman said.



We find these comments very distasteful and an attempt to further cause disaffection within the NPP in the Nandom Constituency.



It is very important to state that it was Hon. Alois Mohl, who in 2006, strenuously convinced Mr. Simon Kuubayandar, to leave NDC where he was a formidable member, and join the NPP.



Indeed, Mr. Simon Kuubayandar had insisted he would not have anything to do with the Hon. Ambrose Dery, because of what he termed the "evil heart" of Hon. Ambrose Dery.



Hon. Alois Mohl had to remind him to reconsider his position, based on their blood relation (Hon. Alois Mohl and the chairman are cousins). Indeed, after getting Chairman Simon to cross to join NPP, they together worked to convert other stalwarts from NDC.



If today, Chairman Simon is prepared to sacrifice family for personal gain, it should not be lowered to the level of calling Hon. Alois Mohl, NDC.



Perhaps, the weakness of Hon. Alois Mohl, is in doing everything possible to maintain the family ties, despite the several provocative conduct by the chairman in recent times.



The Hon. Alois Mohl wishes to state that he will never sacrifice family for political gain, and therefore wishes Chairman Simon, and indeed, all family members who are motivated by greed to rethink their conduct because it has dire consequences for them in the aftermath of their transient political gains.



For the records, the NPP was brought to Nandom by the father of Hon. Alois Mohl, and Hon. Alois Mohl, studied politics and NPP at the feet of his father; and became active in NPP matters well before Hon. Ambrose Dery was brought into NPP by default.



He further states for the record that his "disqualification" at the vetting was a grand design to protect an individual against the party, and not that there was any merit in the forfeiture letter, for which his inability to reply was used as basis for disqualification. May posterity be kind to us.



We wish to state that Hon. Alois Mohl, will continue to engage in conduct that makes NPP attractive to many of the likes of Chairman Simon to cross and join NPP, and therefore call on the Constituency Chairman to also engage in conduct that increases the numbers in NPP and not reduced.



We wish to inform the huge support base of Hon. Alois Mohl, that action is being taken to purge him of the false accusations.