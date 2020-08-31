General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Allowing our children to keep staying at home is a price we must pay - Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he appreciates the inconvenience the outbreak of the COVID-19 has brought Ghanaians but it is a price we must all pay to stay safe.



In his 16th national address, the president indicated that the decision for students to stay home is not convenient but form a part of efforts to keep everyone safe.



“I appreciate fully the inconvenience and the financial burden the continued stay at home of children are posing to parents and guardians. Fellow Ghanaians, these are a necessary price to pay in our efforts to protect the lives of our children, as well as to limit and contain the spread of the virus in our country".



He said beaches, pubs, cinemas, and nightclubs are still to remain closed until further notice.



The President stated that all other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.



He added: “Fellow Ghanaians, the difficulties imposed on our everyday lives, and the impact COVID-19 has had on our livelihoods, must serve as sufficient motivation for us all to continue to adhere to the enhanced hygiene mask-wearing and social distancing protocols that must characterize our daily routines in this country. The more we adhere, the sooner we defeat the virus, and return to our normal way of life. I am confident that this can be soon. This challenge is not insurmountable. We can do it. We have it in us to surmount any challenge if we put our hearts and minds to it. Whilst at it, let us continue to pray to Almighty God to keep a benevolent eye on us, and keep us from harm.”



Meanwhile, he has bemoaned the lack of adherence to the safety protocols saying the law enforcement agency will deal ruthlessly with those who are disregarding these measures.



“Let me remind those amongst us, who want to continue to disregard these protocols, that severe sanctions exist in our laws for such persons, who will want to endanger the rest of the population through their actions and negligence. The law enforcement agencies will, where necessary, apply these measures without fear or favour, ill-will or malice, and without recourse to a person’s ethnicity, gender or religion.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.