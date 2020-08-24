Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Allotey Jacobs is a Judas, his lineage will pay dearly for his actions' - Anita Desoso 'curses'

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

Former Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has described former Central Regional Chairman and suspended member of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs as a "Judas" in the party.



Heaping curses on him, she raged that "Allotey and his family members will suffer greatly" for his betraying character, but added that the opposition party is glad he has shown his true colours at this particular time.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show, Madama Desoso cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to keep an eye out in their "relationship" with him.



"The NPP should be very careful about Allotey Jacobs. This is not the first time, he (Allotey) has denied his party. I think when former vice president Ekow Ackaah broke away from the NDC, Allotey Jacobs left to join him and later came back. So this is not the first time he is doing this."



"What Allotey should be mindful of is that he may not reap the repercussions of his actions now but his family or his children will suffer for this act of singular selfishness," she said.



"When he became Central Regional Chairman he reduced our seats from 17 to 4 . . . Allotey Jacobs is a Judas . . . we thank God . . . he started a long time ago . . ." she said.



She, however, remained buoyant of the NDC chances of winning the 2020 general elections.



Mr. Allotey Jacobs has somewhat declared his support for the President, HE. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who he believes will continue to transform the country with his development agenda, when given a second term.



The former NDC National Executive Member is of the firm opinion that if given another four years, Ghana, under the Akufo-Addo led NPP government, will look like Paradise in terms of development.



At the commissioning of CASA DE ROPA factory under the 1D1F initiative at Gomoa Bewadze in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, he lauded the government for introducing the policy which has created numerous employment opportunities to the people of the region and in Ghana as well.



“If Nana Addo continues creating jobs like he is doing now, and Ghanaians should give him another four-year term he will turn Ghana into Paradise so I personally support his 1D1F policy...”, he added.



But Anita Desoso considers him (Allotey) as a betrayer and holds the belief that with the unprecedented infrastructure development that the NDC undertook whiles in government, Ghanaians will definitely vote the party back to power in 2020.



"It's rather unfortunate that the likes of Allotey Jacobs after having immensely benefitted from the NDC by putting up a hotel and other businesses will sway away and think that the NPP who has failed miserably is better than the NDC.



"But let me tell you that no matter what they will say or do within this period, I believe that Ghanaians will check the leadership and track of John Mahama and vote for the NDC again," she stated.

