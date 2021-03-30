Allotey Jacobs ‘flees’ from Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has for the past few weeks been ranting about the party and some of its executives.



The likes of Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the Party and Ofosu-Ampofo have at some point fallen prey to Allotey’s incessant attacks on persons within the party.



On Sammy Gyamfi, Allotey Jacobs slammed him for his comment on the approval of some ministers by members of the minority caucus.



Allotey said, “you want the country to standstill when you have a government in place and the leadership of the party that won the election has been sworn in. You want to say that his ministers should not be approved. People should learn. We are building a nation; we are not worshipping personalities”.



The attack on Ofosu-Ampofo has been more vicious with some wild allegations being levelled against him.



“Ofosu Ampofo behaves like a toddler, he thinks we don’t know that he is nurturing an ambition to become the flagbearer of the party," he said.



Though Mahama has not been attacked directly, there have been some digs from Allotey’s end to the former president.



This compelled Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokroko program to quiz him on the relationship between him and Mahama.



Below is the conversation



Sefa Kayi: What has changed



Allotey: I won’t say anything



Sefa Kayi: So something has changed



Allotey: I won’t say anything



Sefa Kayi: It means something has changed



Allotey: I won’t say anything



Sefa Kayi: Ibrahim Mahama even gifted you some money to help buy your car



Allotey: I cherish Ibrahim



Sefa Kayi: So what happened between you and Mahama



Allotey: I won’t say anything







