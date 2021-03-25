Allotey Jacobs breaks silence after being sacked from NDC

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said that he resigned from the NDC before the party sacked him.



“About two weeks ago, I said I have resigned from the party. I’m no longer a member of the NDC,” he said in an interview.



He added that the statement is “funny”, adding that the party should have written to inform him of their acceptance of his resignation from the party and not a letter expelling him from the party.



The NDC in a statement announced the expulsion of Mr Jacobs following a recommendation from its Functional Executive Committee.



“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee’ of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacobs pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution. The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” a statement by the party said.



It added: “The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.



“You are therefore by the decision of FEC been expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such. You are by this letter and pursuant to Article 48(10) directed to return any party properties that may be in your custody and shall forfeit any moneys, dues or subscription fees made to the Party”.



Mr Jacobs has publicly stated he will support and campaign for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to replace President Akufo-Addo when his tenure ends in 2024.