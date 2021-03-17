Regional News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Business Ghana

Allianz Insurance empowers students at Ashesi career fair

Allianz Insurance participated in the first-ever virtual career fair by Ashesi University

As part of its commitment to support the country’s youth development and reinforce its position as an employer of choice, Allianz Insurance participated in the first-ever virtual career fair organised by Ashesi University.



The career fair was aimed at providing a platform for corporate organisations and members of the Ashesi community to engage on various career developmental levels.



During the three hour session with representatives of Allianz Insurance, the Head of Human Resources, Olivia Anaman explained that: “The world around us is changing rapidly and so is the financial service Industry. Allianz follows the ‘Renewal Agenda’ where we want to stay ahead of the curve at all times.



“One of the aspects of this agenda is culture, and the new culture we have developed is called ‘Inclusive Meritocracy’ which stands for diversity, people and performance matter.” She added that the company’s culture revolves around four core values, namely: customer and market excellence, collaborative leadership, entrepreneurship and trust," she stated



"She told the students that Allianz is a ‘home for those who dare’, adding that “we offer a caring environment, with trust and expertise. Within this, we are looking for people who are daring, and want to make a change for Allianz.” she added.



While urging the students to take advantage of the career opportunities, including the national service and internship programme at Allianz, she said the company will continue to offer its employees a number of different careers and personal development opportunities to build their skills and knowledge.



Highlighting the attributes that make Allianz the world insurance brand and a great place to work, the Head of Business Development At Allianz Insurance, William Annor Adu said: “We keep customers at the heart of everything we do by focusing on their needs.”



He disclosed that the parent company based in Germany operates in more than 70 countries, while in Africa, Allianz is present in 12 countries with over 2,000 employees. “We are a responsible and trustworthy brand that embraces sustainable business as good business.”



“For a decade, we have been practising strong corporate governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship in Ghana and we will continue these qualities to secure the future for our customers,” he noted.



Concluding the interactive session, the Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Insurance, Darlington Munhuwani explained that the company is focused on empowering the youth by giving them career options and opportunities for growth.

He urged the students to develop their skills and imbibe good values to prepare them for the job market. He also thanked the management of Ashesi for the partnership and for organising the career fair for students to engage with the Allianz brand.



