Alleged 'wee smokers' invade Tabre JHS, assault teacher and students

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



A teacher and some students in the Tabre Methodist JHS in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region have reportedly been assaulted by an alleged group of "wee smokers".



According to reports, some teachers and students of the school had earlier called on the police to arrest some suspected drug addicts who smoked and defecated around the school's premises.



Prior to the said incident, Police patrol in the area are said to have arrested some suspected drug addicts in the community and upon their release, they accused the Headmaster and the teachers of the JHS of calling the police on them.



But on April 26, 2021 while classes were in session, the suspects are said to have invaded the school and attacked a teacher including some students with sticks and stones which resulted in injuries.



The headmaster of the school narrating the ordeal said he had been threatened by the group that "they will once again return" if the calls to the Police were still taking place.



George Clifford Appiah who is Headmaster of the school said the incident had since been reported to the police while some affected victims are still in the hospital receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained.



Chief of Tabre District, Nana Sarfo Kumasi III who also confirmed the incident, urged the police to expedite their investigations in order to bring the perpetrators to book.



He also cautioned the youth of the area to desist from using hard drugs and engaging in wrong social vices.