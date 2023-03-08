Alleged girlfriend of soldier murdered at Ashaiman arrested

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has disclosed that the Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected girlfriend of the military personnel killed in Ashaiman.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Midday news on March 7, 2023, the lawmaker explained that, the arrest forms part of the police investigations to find the perpetrators of the murdered military personnel.



“As I speak, I think one person has been arrested for questioning, a female who might have had a relationship with the victim, and so they’re doing very well (Police) they’re doing their best to come out with a verdict.



“…that female was assumed to be the victim’s girlfriend. Speculations arise that probably the guy might have been with the lady at the moment the thing happened or he might have left her place at the time the thing happened, and so you know as a security agency, she should have been the prime suspect to be called.



“I spoke to the police commander who told me that over 72 people have been arrested so far,” he added.



The lawmaker further urged the resident to remain calm and indoors until peace is restored in the constituency.



“No evidence of authority now, but what we’re gathering is that there was a murder of one of the soldiers in the community.



“That was on Saturday, and we are all linking this incident to that killing because aside from that there’s nothing that will warrant the military guys to invade the community and to molest innocent residents and even prevent them from going out for their daily activities.



“They should remain calm, they should not challenge the military, they should not entangle themselves in a brawl with the military… as we speak now when calm is restored, then they should go on with their normal duties. I’m pushing it on the floor of parliament so that the speaker will institute a probe into the issue,” he added.



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday apparently in search of murderers of their young colleague.



Several videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising those who were outside of their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official town in Ashaiman.



