Source: Starr FM

Alleged financier of Volta secessionists granted GHc100,000 bail

Both suspects are staunch promoters and advocates of the prohibited Western Togoland group

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh has admitted Dr. Nathaniel Acolatse, an alleged financier of Western Togoland branch of Lapaz and his organizer to bail.



Dr. Acolatse, a clinician at Amasaman government hospital and Samuel Kasraku, a carpenter were both granted bail in the sum of GH ¢100,000 with two sureties each.



The sureties are to be public servants who earn not less than GH¢ 2,000.



Dr. Acolatse, 45, a former National Health Insurance coordinator and Kasraku, 43, according to the facts read to the court both hail from Kedzi a town in the Keta municipality and Vakpo, a town near Kpando respectively.



Both are all staunch promoters and advocates of the prohibited group Western Togoland.



The two have been charged of abetment of crime namely participating in a prohibited organization but have both pleaded not guilty.



According to the prosecution, Dr. Acolatse, finances the group in the area of medical supplies and for effective provision of the supplies to the group quit his role at the National Health Insurance office to be a clinician at the Amasaman Hospital.



Kasraku, the prosecution said is the organizer of the Lapaz branch of the group where the members seldom meet.



The prosecution said national security operatives following recent attacks of the group in the Volta Region sought to arrest persons linked to the group and the two were rounded up.



Two other persons Solomon Doh and Togbe Yesu who are alleged to be part of the group and have planned detailed attacks yet to be carried out are all at large.



The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2020.





