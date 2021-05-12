Alleged corruption by school heads poses security threat to country - Security expert

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Security Expert Joseph Arhin has divulged that issues of corruption in the Free SHS Feeding program pose a serious security threat to the country.



His comment come after it was announced that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Education Service (GES) are probing the case of fifty-three headmasters alleged to have been involved in Free SHS Feeding programme corruption.



Joseph Arhin, explaining why the situation poses a serious security threat told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “The case of a headmaster diverting food that is meant for students may agitate a parent especially because we are in difficult economic times. And if care is not taken, this situation may instigate a parent to take the law into his or her own hands and act against these heads”.



The security expert added that in the case where the Police may arrest these heads, if it so happens that these heads are released on the basis of lack of evidence, then a parent who is passionate about the issue may behave violently towards these headteachers and that may subsequently lead to the arrest of such a parent.



He noted that with the current situation, it is expected that “agitation, a disruption in our education and the break in trust among individuals” will emerge.



Background



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into over 50 schools in the Ashanti Region believed to be engaged in corruption in the implementation of the School Feeding Programme under the Free Senior High School Policy.



While not much information has been provided, it is understood that officials of some schools have in the past been involved in acts of exchanging food for cash.



Following this decision to investigate these heads, the CID has written to notify the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ashanti Region directorate of the ongoing investigations.



Meanwhile, all District directors of education have been asked to release headmasters, headmistresses, assistant heads, domestic bursars, accountants, and storekeepers who may be required to assist in the investigations.