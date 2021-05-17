Alleged NPP vigilante group attack party member

Regional News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of armed men alleged to be vigilantes of the ruling New Patriotic Party have reportedly attacked a 40-year-old man at Langbinsi in the Northeast Region, leaving him with multiple wounds.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, Bawa Abdul Samed, who is also a member of the NPP, was attacked by a group of six armed men at his residence on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



The heavily built attackers who reportedly arrived in a white pickup truck were said to have been armed with machetes, pickaxes, and rocks.



The victim was repeatedly stabbed until he pretended to have fallen unconscious before he was left by the attackers who fled the scene in the pickup.



Abdul Samed was subsequently rushed to the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu where he has since been receiving treatment.



It not yet known what provoked the attack, however a case has reportedly been filed with the police.