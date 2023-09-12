Allegations on leaked audio have brought pain to me and my family - IGP

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare has expressed deep anguish over the allegations stemming from the leaked audio saga and its subsequent developments, revealing that it has had a profound emotional impact on him, his family, and loved ones.



The IGP's remarks come amidst ongoing investigations into a leaked tape that involved discussions about the possible removal of George Akuffo Dampare from his position.



Three police officers and the former northern regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, were implicated in the audio recording.



Former Director-General (Technical) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Mensah, recently testified before a parliamentary committee of inquiry, shedding light on the current state of morale within the Ghana Police Service.



He expressed that a significant portion of the personnel is discontented with the management style of the IGP, albeit emphasizing that there was no evidence to suggest that IGP Dampare was plotting to oust him.



During his appearance before the parliamentary committee on Tuesday, September 12, IGP Dampare addressed the allegations, stating, "those wild allegations without a shred of evidence have brought a lot of pain to myself, my family across the country, and especially my wife and children.



"A pain also to my command, my leaders, my team that we work together, and a pain to the thousands of police officers who appreciate the strides we are making in transforming the organization to be the best institution in the country and the reference point for the rest of the world," he continued.



NAY/BOG



