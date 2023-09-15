Allegations of perjury surround IGP's testimony amidst leaked tape controversy - Report

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, faces questions about his integrity and credibility following recent revelations made by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.



According to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com, during his testimony before the parliamentary probe committee investigating a leaked tape scandal involving senior police officers allegedly plotting to remove the IGP, Dr. Dampare swore under oath that he had no knowledge of the tape recording.



However, it has now come to light that the recording was carried out by one of his subordinates, ASP Asante Antwi, reportedly acting on his instructions. Subsequently, the tape was edited and circulated publicly.



If it is established that the IGP lied under oath, he could potentially face charges of perjury, which is an indictable offense.



In a secretly obtained tape disclosed by The Ghana Report, Bugri Naabu exposed the IGP and shed light on several questionable activities within Ghana's police service.



The leaked tape contains various meetings and discussions in which Bugri Naabu referred to schemes involving the IGP and junior police officers following his directives.



One revelation from the tape is that the IGP instructed the police to install recording devices in Bugri Naabu's office in Osu, with the purpose of capturing dissenting voices within the police force who had expressed concerns about the IGP and his administration.



The leaked tape also implicates three police officers: former Director General of Operations, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi. These officers have been placed on leave in connection with the leaked tape controversy.



Bugri Naabu's disclosures have cast a shadow over the leadership and integrity of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Critics have accused the IGP of seeking fame and popularity while resorting to emotional manipulation.



Some security analysts have also raised questions about the communication between the police and the public, as police commanders are generally not allowed to update the media or the public on criminal cases within their jurisdictions.



Bugri Naabu corroborates one of the officers' claims in the leaked tape, stating that the IGP had signed off on a contract for the supply of 40,000 boots.



However, when questioned by a parliamentary committee investigating the leaked tape, the IGP categorically denied any working relationship with Bugri Naabu or any involvement in dealings with him. He also denied any knowledge of the leaked tape.



The committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, is tasked with investigating the authenticity of the leaked audio and the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare from office.



Atta Akyea has already indicated that the earlier audio recording capturing Bugri Naabu and the three police officers that went viral was doctored, as suggested by the police officers who appeared before the probe committee.



The chairman has noted that Bugri Naabu provided the committee with a detailed tape of the proceedings in his office, suggesting that the initial tape was manipulated for malicious purposes.



The committee is expected to present its findings to Parliament, although no specific date has been set due to the ongoing investigation.





