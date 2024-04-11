All you need to know about Eid Al-Fitr and its importance to Muslims

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Eid Al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Fast-breaking, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide as it marks the culmination of Ramadan, the month of fasting and spiritual reflection.



Observed with fervour and joy, Eid Al-Fitr symbolizes the completion of a period of devotion and self-discipline.



Muslims believe that during Ramadan, the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), making it a time of spiritual renewal and connection with Allah.



Celebrated over the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, Eid Al-Fitr's exact date is determined by the sighting of the moon, resulting in variations in celebration worldwide.



It is typically a public holiday in most countries, allowing Muslims to come together in prayer and festivity.



Central to Eid Al-Fitr traditions is the performance of the "Salat Al Eid" prayers, where Muslims gather in mosques or open spaces to offer prayers and listen to sermons emphasizing forgiveness, mercy, and peace.



The occasion is marked by wearing new clothes, consuming sweet treats like dates, and reciting prayers of gratitude.



In Ghana, Muslims usually gather in their various districts to pray, however, Independence Square is usually allocated for all to gather to pray with the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and political leaders.



Most presidents in the 4th Republic including John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have graced the occasion during every celebration.



Acts of charity, such as giving "Zakat al-Fitr" to the less fortunate, sending greetings, feasting with family, and visiting the graves of loved ones, are integral parts of the celebrations.



Muslims express gratitude to Allah for the strength and guidance received during Ramadan, fostering a sense of community and compassion.



‘Eid Mubarak’, meaning 'blessed festival', is the customary greeting exchanged among Muslims, accompanied by the response ‘Khair Mubarak’, invoking blessings upon the greeter.



The origins of Eid Al-Fitr trace back to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his companions, who celebrated the first Eid after their victory in the battle of Jang-e-Badar in 624 CE. This historic event marks a pivotal moment in Islamic history and serves as a reminder of the triumph of faith and perseverance.



As Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Fitr this year on April 10th and 11th, the occasion serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and communal unity, reinforcing the values of compassion, generosity, and devotion.



