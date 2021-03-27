All the ‘Judases’ in NDC have been eliminated – Party Communicator

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe has said that all traitors in the party have been eliminated.



He further stressed that, every member of the party is to defend and protect the NDC as required of members under Articles 45 and 47 of the NDC Constitution.



He said Allotey Jacobs and Stephen Atubiga are the Judas in NDC hence he is happy they have been expelled from the party.



Richard Manuribe disclosed that’’ Allotey Jacobs and Stephen Atubiga have on several occasions conducted themselves in a manner that has brought the party into disrepute and public ridicule and also weakened the unity and cohesion within the NDC in breach of articles 46[8] and 45,’’ Richard Manuribe said in an interview.



He noted that the party’s Executive Committee exhausted all options before arriving at the decision.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended a member of the party’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga.



The decision comes less than 24 hours after the party fired its Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.



