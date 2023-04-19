All smiles as Akufo-Addo meets Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, have been seen in public for the first time after her dismissal by the president.



Akufo-Addo and his former gender minister, who is the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, met at the commissioning of the first phase of an ultra-modern police barracks at Kwabenya on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.



Pictures captured at the event showed the moment the president met Adwoa Safo.



The two appeared to have buried the hatchet as they can be seen exchanging pleasantries. With broad smiles, they engaged in a tight handshake, as they were talking.



Background:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection on July 28, 2022.



Though the reasons for her sack were not stated, Adwoa Safo had vacated her position for months as she was attending to family issues, which she said she had in the United State of America.



The president was heavily criticised for failing to sack Adwoa Safo earlier with some factions in the public claiming that his failure to take action against her was because she had something on him.



