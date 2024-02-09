‘All of them dey inside’ - Mahama jabs Jack Toronto and small brothers over economic woes

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has restated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government must be held to account for Ghana's current economic challenges.



The former president accused the NPP administration of borrowing $13.5 billion over six years without tangible outputs, insisting that Ghanaians would hold them responsible for the hardships and debts incurred.



During a town hall meeting in Tamale as part of his "Building Ghana Tour," Mahama criticized the president and his close allies, some of who are attempting to distance themselves from the economic turmoil.



“All of them dey inside, Jack Toronto and all his small brothers are part of the mess that we are going through.



“None of them can escape responsibility, none of them because they have all been a part of this. They all sat in cabinet together, they all took those decisions together. Anytime they were going to borrow from the Eurobond market, they approved it in cabinet.



“They sat in cabinet and approved it. In six years, you went and borrowed 13.5 billion dollars and you did nothing with it so today, you can’t come and tell us you are not part of it,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Mahama assured the public that if the NDC wins the 2024 general elections, his administration will work diligently to turn around the economy.



He urged NPP members to learn from their mistakes, stating, "They must go home and learn their lessons. NDC is coming back by winning this election and we have the men and women that are going to restore this country’s economy and finances to a healthy condition."



