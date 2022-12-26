All ministers performing abysmally would be reshuffled in 2024 – NPP

Politics of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has asked government appointees to work hard in 2023 or risk being reshuffled.



The party’s chief scribe said the party would make recommendations to the President to reshuffle appointees who have been performing abysmally.



“The party worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the election; therefore, we will also work hard to win in 2024. But at this point, if a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE is not committed to the task ahead just reshuffle or be reshuffled by the party. It is important that we remind ourselves that whichever position we are occupying, is not because of our titles, but it is because the NPP is in power.”



The General Secretary made these comments when he recently addressed the student wing of the party, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) in Kumasi.



“The NPP is not going to give up the mantle of government now and so all our efforts should be aimed at working to retain it in power and soon all underperforming ministers including MMDCEs would be pencilled for a reshuffle by the President,” he said.



“The party is doing an evaluation and assessment of all the appointees and once we are done with that we shall discuss it with the President for immediate action,” Mr. Kodua added.