All Souls Baptist Church hands over Libraries to South La Community

Religion of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: GNA

The All Souls Baptist Church, on Sunday, commissioned and handed over two libraries and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratories to adults and children within the South La community.



The libraries valued at GHS104,234.00 included 10 brand new hp i3 laptop computers with accessories, bookshelves to accommodate a collection of at least 6,000 hard and softcover books, high-speed internet connection, air conditions, and 50 seating capacity reading and browsing area.



The Library that contains books from varied spheres of academia including English Language, Mathematics, Science, Story Books, Geography and Political Science among others, will be open to the public Tuesdays to Fridays from the 08:00 to 15:00 hours.



On Saturdays, it will be open from 10:00 to 15:00 hours, and 11:00 to 15:00 hours on Sundays at no fee.



Mr Raphael Agbavitor, the Project Director for the Library, said the Child Development Centre of the Church appealed to Compassion International, a Christian Child Advocacy Ministry, for funds to expand and transform its library into an ultra-modern one, which was granted.



He commended the church for its initiative to educate the next generation by giving them a convenient and conducive place to learn and thanked Compassion International, Capital Christian Church, and ICM for the large collection of books and capacity building they gave to them.



The Reverend Moses Ocquaye-Nortey, the Senior Pastor of the Church, said the facility was going to encourage group reading amid strict supervision and observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols especially among students within and below Senior High School to enable the smart learners to support the slow learners.



Madam Mathilda Amissah-Arthur, a former Second Lady of the Republic, who commissioned the Adult Library, expressed her contentment with the initiative by the Church to contribute to social development.



She said the library was going to enable the Church to accomplish its mission of reaching wider souls through evangelism, and as well help children to be exposed to more books to broaden their knowledge and understanding of life.



“The library shouldn’t be left with the hierarchy of the church, every church member must see it as one that belongs to him or her too so that collectively you can achieve the goal behind its establishment,” she advised.



Mrs Ophelia Ampomah-Benefo, the Partnership Facilitator for Accra South-East Office, Compassion International Ghana, said her office had been unflinchingly keen on urging the church to prioritize local resource mobilization, as a strategy to help promote sustainable ministry and enhance long-term ownership.



She said the speed with which ICT was developing and its impact on socio-economic activities could not be overemphasized.



“Until now, it has been expensive and difficult, if not almost impossible, for many to share information and resources through libraries and ICT laboratories towards child and youth development within various communities.



“It is an undeniable fact that the use of ICT has been merged into virtually every facet of life and has become a critical tool for effective communication during this current COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.



Mrs Ampomah-Benefo said she believed the facility would enhance learning as children and the youth would be able to do and complete their home works/assignments, have access to internet resources, relevant software, and applications to enable effective research, and improve their typing skills.



“This facility is an asset and a good investment by the church. Users must see the facility as a property for today’s children and youth and the next generation. It must always be well maintained and handled with care, which I know the church will surely do,” she advised.