All NPP programmes halted ahead of the Super Delegates Conference

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party goes to the polls on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to shrink the number of its flagbearer aspirants from 10 to 5.



To ensure a smooth process on Saturday, the party has requested its regional executives to suspend all planned programmes like retreats and workshops among others until the end of the Super Delegates Conference.



This was detailed in a press release signed by the secretary of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, dated August 24, 2023.



“Moreover, all Regional Executive Committees are kindly requested to suspend any previously planned programmes, including but not limited to workshops, training, extended meetings, retreats, residential retreats, or any events involving delegates camping, for the duration of this week until the conclusion of the Electoral College Election,” the statement read.



The New Patriotic Party cleared all of its ten presidential aspirants to contest the flagbearer race in July.



The ten aspirants are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko; businessman, Kojo Opoku, and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its parliamentary and presidential primaries in November to determine the ultimate winner of the flagbearer race.



BAJ/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







